Telangana extends time for payment of infra impact fee

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government issued orders last month offering concessions to real estate sector by extending the facility of payment of City Level Infrastructure Impact Fee in instalments for a further period of one year up to March 2020 in instalments. This facility will also be applicable to all new and pending applications.

The State government since 2010 has been issuing orders for payment of City Level Infrastructure lmpact fees in installments subject to giving post-dated cheques and mortgaging additional built-up area and the said facility was given up to November 30, 2018.

The municipal administration department has received representations from several bodies including the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) for extending the fee payment beyond November 30, 2018 and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore too has requested the State government to consider the same.

The Municipal Administration department after examining the matter, has decided to extend the instalment facility for payment of fee for a further period of one year by issuing an order last month with effect from March 2019.

The City Level Infrastructure Impact Fee is collected for buildings above 15 metres of height to ensure development of infrastructure facilities.