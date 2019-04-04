Transco CMD discusses rail connectivity with SCR GM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakara Rao, met SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya at Rail Nilayam here on Wednesday. They discussed about the rail connectivity to various power plants like Bhadradri Power Plant at Manuguru, Yadadri Power Plant at Vishnupuram and Bhupalapalli Power Plant in Bhupalapalli district.

Prabhakara Rao complimented SCR on achieving highest ever freight loading and extending cooperation in required coal transportation to the power plants located in Telangana. He also sought the cooperation of SCR in the current financial year.

He held discussions with Principal Chief Operations Manager, N Madhusudana Rao and Chief Freight Transportation Manager, B Nagya and appreciated their performance in freight loading.