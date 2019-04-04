Home States Telangana

TRS and BJP in secret pact, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam also alleged that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has allotted the Nalgonda ticket to land-grabber V Narasimha Reddy.

Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at a rally in Nalgonda on Wednesday| Express

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC president and Congress candidate in Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that there is a secret agreement between TRS and BJP and urged the minorities to recognise that fact before casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar said: “TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao supported BJP for five years. He supported BJP in President as well as Vice President elections. During the no confident motion, TRS MPs supported to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TRS had 14 MPs, but failed to get schemes and funds for the State.”

Uttam also alleged that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has allotted the Nalgonda ticket to land-grabber V Narasimha Reddy. While urging the people to vote for Congress, Uttam promised to develop Nalgonda town as a smart city, to get funds for the completion of  Srisailam Left Bank Canal project, the establishment of IT Hub and other industries, new railway line from Hyderabad to Vijayawada through Suryapet.

Earlier, Uttam Kumar Reddy and party’s Bhuvanagiri candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy conducted a roadshow ahead of a public meeting.

