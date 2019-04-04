Home States Telangana

TRS leaders accuse Congress of maligning Marri online

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy is the chairman of the group of institutions.

Published: 04th April 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling out the alleged social media warfare employed to malign the character of the TRS candidate from Malkajgiri, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, TRS leaders have accused Congress workers of sharing old pictures of the candidate by misrepresenting them in an indecent manner.

The whole incident played out on Wednesday, when photographs of what seems to be a college function from a few years ago were shared online with the TRS candidate seen alongside students of MLRIT. Marri Rajashekhar Reddy is the chairman of the group of institutions. One of the posts read, “TRS candidate is doing ‘cat walk’ for Bangaru Telangana”. Pink party leaders later approached the Trimulgherry police station and filed a complaint alleging that this was a propaganda by Revanth Reddy’s followers to malign Rajashekhar Reddy. A case could not be filed for lack of proof, said Trimulgherry SHO said.

 

TRS candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

