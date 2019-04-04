TS HC rejects Independent candidate’s plea for security

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to an Independent candidate fighting the Lok Sabha election from the State, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed his petition seeking to provide security to him till the elections.

Justice P Naveen Rao was dismissing the petition filed by K Venkat Narayana, social worker and independent candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat seeking direction to the State DGP and the returning officer concerned to provide gunmen to him in view of life threat from persons belonging to other political parties.

Petitioner’s counsel MV Praveen Kumar told the court that there was life threat to the petitioner since he had unearthed several scams such as spare parts scam in GHMC vehicles wing and `600 crore worth scam in APCO Handloom Weavers Society.

The petitioner was apprehending life threat from the persons who were allegedly involved in the scams and arrested by the police.

A complaint was also made before the Lok Ayuktha, he said and urged the court to issue directions for providing security to the petitioner till completion of ongoing election process.Taking submissions of the special counsel into consideration, the judge dismissed the petition.