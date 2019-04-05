Congress leaders on Uttam’s campaign: If it goes on like this, we will lose

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Congress party’s chief in Telangana and its candidate for Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, doesn’t seem to be, from the looks of it, at the helm of things. Of the seven Assembly segments that make up the constituency, Reddy has toured and campaigned extensively in only three - Kodad, Nagarjunasagar and Huzurnagar - till date. He has participated in one road show in Nalgonda segment, and has not campaigned at all in Deverakonda, Suryapet and Miryalguda. Huzurnagar, it may be noted, is the segment Reddy currently represents in the Assembly.

Sources within Congress say that the TPCC chief does not seem interested in venturing out of his comfort zone. He had to be coaxed by party leaders in Nalgonda to conduct a road show in the town, during which he and Bhongir candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy campaigned together. This road show, conducted on Wednesday, is the only campaigning Reddy has done in Nalgonda segment till date.

“He doesn’t trust anyone. He isn’t delegating responsibility to division, mandal or village-level leaders. If it goes on like this, Congress will lose Nalgonda,” a party worker says.

Party workers explain that Congress has some voter base in the three segments Reddy is concentrating on. “We don’t need to campaign in these places. We need to go to places where the ruling party is strong. There are only five days left for campaigning but so many regions are pending,” says one.

A party worker says that they had suggested Miryalguda, a segment that Uttam Kumar Reddy has ignored, as a possible location for AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting held a couple of days ago. “Miryalguda would have been an ideal location — it is the geographic centre of the constituency. But (Uttam Kumar) Reddy refused to entertain the idea. Rahul spoke at Huzurabad and only people from the same Kodad, Nagarjunsagar and Huzurnagar attend,” he says.