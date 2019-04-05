Home States Telangana

For Andhra Pradesh politicos, Hyderabad is still the cash hub

Though Andhra Pradesh State has been bifurcated in 2014, political leaders of AP still continue to use Hyderabad as the hub for cash hoarding.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:47 AM

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With companies and businesses of many politicians contesting from Andhra Pradesh, are based in Hyderabad, the city has become a hub for supplying cash meant for distribution in the elections in the neighbouring State, police opine.

Meanwhile, with strict vigil on the State borders to check illegal movement of cash during elections, leaders are opting public transport to transport the cash. Two instances of cash seizures at Aramghar crossroads two days ago and at Madhapur, on Wednesday proved this. Though Andhra Pradesh State has been bifurcated in 2014, political leaders of AP still continue to use Hyderabad as the hub for cash hoarding.  Majority of the candidates contesting in elections from AP have business houses in Hyderabad.

The leaders have been operating in Hyderabad and in Telangana for decades, but shifted to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of the State in 2014. Though they moved out of the city, their businesses continue to operate from Hyderabad.  However,  in view of the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, many leaders are mobilising funds from Hyderabad, for their election expenses and also for distribution during the elections. They are procuring funds from their own businesses and also from their other AP-based businessmen and industrialists, said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, the check posts set up on the borders, flying squads and the Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) are focussing on road routes and concentrating mostly on private vehicles, making it impossible for any person to transport unaccounted cash in private vehicles. The two employees of Jayabheri Properties caught with cash told police they were scheduled to travel in Visakhapatnam bound Garib Rath express, as there is “very less” checks in trains on illegal cash movement.

Driver of an AP based politician Daggubati Prasad, MPP of Rapthadu in Ananthapur, a close follower of AP minister,  who was caught with `24 lakh cash while travelling in a bus at Aramghar crossroads was told by his handlers to opt for bus, to avoid police vigil. Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said after the incidents, they have intensified checks on public transport vehicles and also keeping surveillance at railway stations.

