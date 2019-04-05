Inter results not coming out on April 8, clarifies BIE

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when Election Commission of India is on its toes to tackle fake news, an unsuspecting Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) caught itself in the middle of fake news that has gone viral on social media. According to the post, TSBIE would release the results of Intermediate Public Examination on April 8. Issuing a clarification, TSBIE secretary,

A Ashok on Thursday said that the news was false, and that the process of valuation is still going on. “It is to inform that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education ( TSBIE) has noticed that a fake message is being circulated in social media stating “Intermediate Public Examination 2019 results to be announced on April 8”. In the fake message, the official logos of TSBIE and TS government and the signature of a retired Controller of Examinations have been used. None of the departments concerned have announced the date of publishing results, “ stated the secretary.