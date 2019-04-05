Home States Telangana

INTERVIEW | Nizamabad farmers are with us, says Kalvakuntla Kavitha

The State government has taken all the steps for the revival of Nizam Sugars but the farmers have not come forward to run the factory.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: All eyes are on Kalvakuntla Kavitha who is raring to represent Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha for a second term. Nevertheless, the elections have become a little dicey for the leader with angry farmers from her constituency raising their long-pending demands for a turmeric board, inclusion of turmeric in the list of crops eligible for Minimum Support Price and protection of interests of red jowar farmers. 

As if that was not enough, D Aravind would be contesting against her on behalf of the BJP. Kavitha and Aravind have been at daggers drawn for a long time now; in fact, this was one of the alleged reasons why the TRS had sidelined the latter’s father and Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas, forcing him to return to the Congress.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Express caught up with the MP as she was about to set out for her day’s campaigning and sought to know her plan of action in facing her rivals this election season. Interestingly, Kavitha evaded any questions on whether the TRS would be part of the Federal Front government, if formed, and whether she would be in the Central Cabinet, if elected to power. Excerpts:

How is your election campaign going?
You should tell me that. The media is a better judge of the response from the people. Nevertheless, I’d like to say I’m very happy with the public response. In Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, the TRS is very strong. We have booth committees in place and they have helped us win the recent Assembly elections. Every day I’m addressing 25,000 people at public meetings organised in several parts of the Assembly segments in my constituency.  

What is your strategy to win the polls with 178 farmers in the fray?
There is no need for any strategy. The TRS government is farmer-friendly. The Chief Minister is implementing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema schemes, which have become role models for all other states and the Centre. On the red jowar issue, the government has procured the crop last year and cleared arrears of earlier years. As far as setting up of Turmeric Board is concerned, I am continuing my efforts. Farmers know how many times I had represented the issue to the Union government. I had even introduced in Lok Sabha a private member bill on the establishment of a Turmeric Broad. The Opposition parties here have provoked farmers with an eye on political benefit. However, I am hopeful that farmers would understand.

What about the issue of Nizam Sugar Factory?
The State government has taken all the steps for the revival of Nizam Sugars but the farmers have not come forward to run the factory. Nonetheless, the government is continuing its efforts. The court cases are different story altogether. I found out that several political parties who were questioning the government’s commitment to the factory’s revival are now speaking about the privatisation of the same. 

You have been raising the need for a Federal Front. But several regional parties like the ones in Andhra Pradesh are opposed to the concept. Comments?
This is true, but this is only a pre-poll understanding. In a post poll scenario, a majority of regional parties will join the Federal Front. I hope that Federal Front forms the new government at the Centre. 

If Federal Front forms the government, are you going to be part of the Cabinet?
That will be decided by the party. In the TRS, no one has personal interest. The party will take a final decision and everyone in the party should abide by it.

KTR has already announced that B Vinod Kumar who is contesting from Lok Sabha constituency will become the Union Minister but so far, no word about you has been said. Why?
I don’t know. I will follow party’s decision.

The representation of women in TRS is very poor, not to mention in KCR’s Cabinet. Will this be addressed if you come to power?
I hope the 17th Lok Sabha clears the Women Reservation Bill and provide 33 per cent reservations to women in Parliament and State Assemblies. All concerns with regard to representation would be 
resolved with the Bill’s passing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalvakuntla Kavitha Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency Lok Sabha elections 2019 India election General Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp