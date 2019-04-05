KCR’s Hindutva is different from Modi’s: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday stated that even though KCR is a practising Hindu, his idea of Hindutva is different from that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Owaisi claimed that in Modi’s regime the hate against Muslims and Dalits has increased, people in Uttar Pradesh where there is BJP government in power get thrashed and lynched, whereas in Telangana there has been no crime against the minorities.

Speaking at a rally in Vikarabad on Thursday, he said that the minorities can’t survive in fear and blamed Congress and BJP for creating an environment of fear among the minorities.

“People have the right to go to temple and mosque, and this right has not been given to us by any government but by our Constitution,” he said.

Many regional party leaders are better than Modi and have the capability to become PM, he said that KCR is among those “capable” leaders.