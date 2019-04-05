Home States Telangana

KCR’s Hindutva is different from Modi’s: Asaduddin Owaisi

Speaking at a rally in Vikarabad on Thursday, he said that the minorities can’t survive in fear and blamed Congress and BJP for creating an environment of fear among the minorities.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday stated that even though KCR is a practising Hindu, his idea of Hindutva is different from that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Owaisi claimed that in Modi’s regime the hate against Muslims and Dalits has increased, people in Uttar Pradesh where there is BJP government in power get thrashed and lynched, whereas in Telangana there has been no crime against the minorities. 

Speaking at a rally in Vikarabad on Thursday, he said that the minorities can’t survive in fear and blamed Congress and BJP for creating an environment of fear among the minorities.

“People have the right to go to temple and mosque, and this right has not been given to us by any government but by our Constitution,” he said. 

Many regional party leaders are better than Modi and have the capability to become PM, he said that KCR is among those “capable” leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Hindutva Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp