KTR sure of a coalition government taking up delimitation of Assembly segments

Rama Rao says delimitation of segments will give opportunities to those who joined TRS

TRS working president KT Rama Rao welcomes Congress leader A Preaveen Reddy into the pink party at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a coalition government would be in place at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the delimitation of Assembly segments would be taken up under that government. The delimitation of Assembly segments would give ample opportunities to those who recently joined the TRS, Rama Rao said in an informal chat with reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

“I am sure that coalition government will be in place at the Centre after the polls. Who will become the next Prime Minister will be known after May 23. But, once the coalition government started functioning, the process of delimitation of Assembly segments will be started. The delimitation process has not commenced due to the attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rama Rao alleged. 

Rama Rao said that it would be easier for delimitation of Assembly segments under the next coalition government. It may be recalled that as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Assembly seats in Telangana will be increased from the present 119 to 153, an increase of 34 seats. However, the BJP government did not initiate the process stating that it required the amendment to the Constitution.  

Rama Rao on Thursday blamed Modi for the delay in delimitation of Assembly segments and hoped that the process would be easier in the next coalition government. Those who joined TRS in the recent past and also the existing leaders would get enough opportunities, he said.Rama Rao said that after the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party would break up into pieces. He said that the people of Telangana would not accept BJP. 

Sure of winning in Khammam

Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS candidates will also win Khammam and Secunderabad Lok Sabha seats.  “So many Congress candidates are not campaigning in the elections and spending most of their time at their homes,” he quipped. Rama Rao felt that as the TDP candidates are not in the fray this time, all the TDP cadre will vote for TRS candidates. He said that BJP state president K Laxman should have resigned to the post owning moral responsibility for BJP’s debacle in the Assembly polls. Rao dared TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to resign as an MLA and face the Lok Sabha polls. 

Refutes Jithender’s allegations

The TRS working president refuted the allegations of TRS party’s former MP AP Jithender Reddy’ allegation that the TRS sold the Mahbubnagar ticket for `200 crore. “Jithender Reddy tried for the TRS ticket till the last day. But, when the party refused to give him the ticket, he is talking like that. It is not fair on his part,” Rama Rao said.  “Till recently, Reddy was our colleague. I will not comment on him.” He further stated that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Seetharam Naik were continuing in the party and the party would respect them in future.

