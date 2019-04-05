Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan slam ‘minority’ KCR for ignoring the ‘majority’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a leader from “minority” population, BSP chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan slammed the TRS supremo for ignoring the majority communities of SC/STs and BCs in the State.

The BSP-Jana Sena alliance, making its electoral debut in the State in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will be contesting in 12 seats in the State.

Speaking at public meeting here on Thursday, Mayawati claimed that Chandrasekhar Rao comes from a community that forms only 1.5 to 2 per cent of the population in the State and governs over the majority.

“With sadness, I have to say that the 1.5 to 2 per cent population is leading the cumulative population of SCs, STs and BCs which form 70 per cent,” she said.

Expressing her disappointment, the four-time CM said that the State is being governed in the same way as it was during the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The weak and marginalised are not being taken care of in the State, she said.

“Telangana has many people from weaker sections and they thought that the leaders who would lead them after the formation of a separate State would take care of them. But the new State of Telangana is being governed in the same way as when it was part of Andhra Pradesh,” Mayawati said.

Pawan Kalyan, who was addressing his maiden public meeting in the State, said that TRS is a “mixture” party. “People who abused Telangana like Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Errabelli Dayakar Rao are now part of TRS. These leaders work for themselves, not for the people,” the Jana Sena Chief said.

Pawan Kalyan also said that “though the State has not given a Dalit as its first chief minister, it can surely give a Dalit Prime Minister in the form of Mayawati.”