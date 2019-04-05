Modi government has no achievements to show in last five years: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Narendra Modi government had nothing to tell the people about its achievements in the last five years. “When there is nothing to say, Modi is raking up issues like Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan. By provoking the people on sensitive issues, Modi wanted to benefit in the elections,” Rama Rao alleged.

Congress leader and Husnabad former MLA A Praveen Reddy along with his huge followers joined TRS in the presence of KTR at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. Later, addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said that Modi could not even tell Telangana people about the help done by the Central government in the last five years. That’s why he highlighted chowkidar issue during his public meetings here.

The people gave a clear mandate for the first time to a non-Congress government in 2014. But, Modi did nothing and could not seek votes on his development works. Unlike BJP, the TRS sought votes in Assembly elections on the basis of the innovative schemes implemented in the State, he said.