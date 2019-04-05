Home States Telangana

Modi government has no achievements to show in last five years: KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Narendra Modi government had nothing to tell the people about its achievements in the last five years.

Published: 05th April 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Narendra Modi government had nothing to tell the people about its achievements in the last five years. “When there is nothing to say, Modi is raking up issues like Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan. By provoking the people on sensitive issues, Modi wanted to benefit in the elections,” Rama Rao alleged.

Congress leader and Husnabad former MLA A Praveen Reddy along with his huge followers joined TRS in the presence of KTR at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.  Later, addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said that Modi could not even tell Telangana people about the help done by the Central government in the last five years.  That’s why he highlighted chowkidar issue during his public meetings here.

The people gave a clear mandate for the first time to a non-Congress government in 2014. But, Modi did nothing and could not seek votes on his development works. Unlike BJP, the TRS sought votes in Assembly elections on the basis of the innovative schemes implemented in the State, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Modi government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp