Home States Telangana

Poll prep on war footing in Nizamabad: Chief Electoral Officer

The required EVMs from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) have reached Nizamabad and Jagtial districts.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

CEO Rajat Kumar during a media briefing in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that poll arrangements are being made on war footing in the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, State Chief Electoral Officer  Rajat Kumar said that the first level checking and randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be completed by April 7.

The required EVMs from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) have reached Nizamabad and Jagtial districts. They included 27,185 Ballot Units (BUs), 3,530 Control Units (CUs) and 3,651 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).CEO Rajat Kumar, along with senior officials, will be visiting Nizamabad district on Friday to oversee the poll arrangements.
Rajat Kumar informed reporters that he would be holding a meeting with all the recognised parties with live demonstration of EVM arrangements followed by conducting of mock poll.

After the meeting, CEO will hold a meeting with District Collector and Returning Officer, Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, BEL officials, Nizamabad Police Commissioner and all the Nodal officers. The first round of randomisation will be conducted on April 7.

L shaped compartment

As 185 candidates are in the fray, 12 Balloting Units will be used for the purpose. ‘’L Shaped Voting Compartment’’ will be arranged for casting the vote and VVPAT will be fixed in the centre of BUs, the CEO said.

Rajat Kumar said that as a large number of candidates are contesting the polls, there is bound to be a confusion among the voters on voting for a particular candidate, in this connection, big hoardings will be displayed at all the polling booths of Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, so that voter before entering into the voting hall can check the names and symbols of candidates, he said.

Symbols allotted

Rajat Kumar also dispelled the rumours spread by independent candidates that symbols were not allotted to them. Nizamabad Returning Officer has allotted symbols to all the candidates. We have the list of all the candidates to whom the symbols were allotted. There are about 190 free symbols and candidates were allotted symbols based on their choice. Not allotting symbols to candidates is false and not correct, Rajat Kumar said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency Chief Electoral Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp