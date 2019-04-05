Home States Telangana

Railway Board chairman launches digi initiatives

The digital initiatives that were launched include Unique Medical Identification (UMID) Smart Card, e-office, and quick watering system.

Chairman of the Indian Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav launching various digital initiatives of the Board, at Secunderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday launched a host of digital initiatives aiming to enhance employee efficiency and services for Indian Railway during his visit to Rail Nilayam at Secunderabad. Several infrastructure facilities for South Central Railway were also introduced. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya and Member Staff, Railway Board SN Agrawal were also present.
The digital initiatives mark a significant leap forward in the plans of Indian Railways to bring transformational and cultural change in the organisation by absorbing technology. 

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar Yadav stated that Indian Railways has been leveraging Information Technology a lot by utilising a host of applications and software to make its services hugely efficient. The organisation has digital road map to integrate all the digital avenues to one single platform so as to further enhance user convenience. 

The launch of ‘Kaizala’, a chat app by Indian Railways, was a path breaking initiative. 

The digital initiatives that were launched include Unique Medical Identification (UMID) Smart Card, e-office, and quick watering system.

