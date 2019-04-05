Revanth Reddy plays to the crowd at Cherlapally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Congress’ candidate from Malkajgiri, A Revanth Reddy, conducted a road show in his constituency from Cherlapally to Uppal on Thursday. The former Kodangal MLA said attacked both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son, party working president, KT Rama Rao in his speech. “GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan got elected as a corporator from Cherlapally. But note how KT Rama Rao didn’t even bother adding his name to the plaque while unveiling Hyderabad Metro,” he said.

Reddy said that he was confident he will win with a margin at least 2 lakh votes. He condemned TRS for ruling the State in an ‘undemocratic manner’. “Please vote for Congress so that we can save the State from TRS. Your hardships will vanish once (AICC chief) Rahul Gandhi becomes PM,” he said.