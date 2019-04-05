Home States Telangana

TDP MP Murali Mohan and two others booked in cash-seizure case

On Wednesday night, police intercepted two persons with luggage bags near Hi-tec city MMTS railway station.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar showing the cash seized from two employees of TDP MP Murali Mohan’s Jayabheri properties | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP MP from Rajahmundry and Telugu actor M Murali Mohan was named an accused in the election offence case registered by the Cyberabad police, who have seized Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash from two employees of Jayabheri Properties owned by Murali Mohan. The cash was meant for distribution in elections in Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

On Wednesday night, police intercepted two persons with luggage bags near Hi-tec city MMTS railway station. On suspicion when they were questioned and their bags were checked, police found cash in denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 packed in the bags. On further inquiry, the duo identified as N Srihari and A Pandari, revealed that they were working as office assistants at Jayabheri Properties owned by Murali Mohan.

They admitted before police that on the instructions of their managers Dharma Raju and Jagan Mohan Rao, they were carrying `2 crore cash in the bags and were told to hand over to Murali Mohan and his associate and TDP worker Yelamanchi Murali Krishna for distributing during elections.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the duo had confessed that they were carrying the cash to deliver it to MP Murali Mohan for distribution during the elections. As per their confession, a case was registered against the MP and two other employees of Jayabheri Properties.

“Based on the investigation and the evidences, if needed the accused persons will be summoned for inquiry,” Sajjanar said. From the time the Model Conduct of Code (MCC) came into force,  Cyberabad police have seized around `2.70 crore unaccounted cash.

Police seize Rs 78 lakh cash, 3 held
Hyderabad: The flying squads along with the Hyderabad police conducted raids on Thursday and seized a total `78 lakh cash that was being carried to hand over to political leaders for distributing to voters. The seized cash was handed over to Income Tax department 

14 poll code violation cases registered
Hyderabad: The Telangana police have registered a total 14 poll code violation at different places in the State on Thursday. Seven weapons were deposited and 295 persons were bound over in connection with 94 cases registered across the State. Police have also executed 61 non-bailable warrants. It is learnt that the sleuths have  seized `4.02 crore cash at different places in the State

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Murali Mohan cash-seizure case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp