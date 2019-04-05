TDP MP Murali Mohan and two others booked in cash-seizure case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP MP from Rajahmundry and Telugu actor M Murali Mohan was named an accused in the election offence case registered by the Cyberabad police, who have seized Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash from two employees of Jayabheri Properties owned by Murali Mohan. The cash was meant for distribution in elections in Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

On Wednesday night, police intercepted two persons with luggage bags near Hi-tec city MMTS railway station. On suspicion when they were questioned and their bags were checked, police found cash in denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 packed in the bags. On further inquiry, the duo identified as N Srihari and A Pandari, revealed that they were working as office assistants at Jayabheri Properties owned by Murali Mohan.

They admitted before police that on the instructions of their managers Dharma Raju and Jagan Mohan Rao, they were carrying `2 crore cash in the bags and were told to hand over to Murali Mohan and his associate and TDP worker Yelamanchi Murali Krishna for distributing during elections.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the duo had confessed that they were carrying the cash to deliver it to MP Murali Mohan for distribution during the elections. As per their confession, a case was registered against the MP and two other employees of Jayabheri Properties.

“Based on the investigation and the evidences, if needed the accused persons will be summoned for inquiry,” Sajjanar said. From the time the Model Conduct of Code (MCC) came into force, Cyberabad police have seized around `2.70 crore unaccounted cash.

Police seize Rs 78 lakh cash, 3 held

Hyderabad: The flying squads along with the Hyderabad police conducted raids on Thursday and seized a total `78 lakh cash that was being carried to hand over to political leaders for distributing to voters. The seized cash was handed over to Income Tax department

14 poll code violation cases registered

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have registered a total 14 poll code violation at different places in the State on Thursday. Seven weapons were deposited and 295 persons were bound over in connection with 94 cases registered across the State. Police have also executed 61 non-bailable warrants. It is learnt that the sleuths have seized `4.02 crore cash at different places in the State