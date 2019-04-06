'School teachers on election duty should ask for travel allowance, other facilities'

By Express News Service

The government school teachers who are assigned with poll duties have written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday, requesting him to ensure proper facilities at the polling stations including sufficient room with doors, toilets and open space for conducting poll procedures.

In their representation, the Telangana Progressive Teachers’ Federation (TPTF) have suggested each sectoral official to shoot a 2-minute video of the booth showing the arrangements and send it to ROs.

“A large number of staff, who reside very far, have been posted for poll duties. Commuting to and fro is taxing them physically and financially. Hence we request to pay them travel allowance depending on the distance travelled,” said B Kondal Reddy, TPTF president.

They have also demanded that metro and MMTS services be operated till 3 am. The CEO has also been informed that staff on poll duties are not even provided proper food and since no shops would be open on the polling day, making it difficult for them to get any food.