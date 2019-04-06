Home States Telangana

Bharat Mata ki jai, we are all Hindus: KT Rama Rao

He also blamed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for mentioning KCR’s name frequently in his campaign in AP.

Published: 06th April 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

TRS leader KT Rama Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a significant change of stance, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday sought to strike a chord with Hindus by raising the ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogan while addressing an election meeting with the Builders Federation here on Friday.

Alleging that the BJP was raising emotive issues ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for quick political gains, the TRS working president said the TRS never resorted to such “cheap (chillar) politics” of pitting castes, communities and regions against each other.

“They (BJP) are provoking the Hindus. They say ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. We are not denying it. We too say ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. All those living in this country are Bhaarateeyulu. We are all Hindus,” Rama Rao asserted.

He went on to say: “We (TRS) are not political Hindus. Our Hindutva is not for votes. When we built temples (Yadadri) and performed Yagas, we were practising what we believe in. We are not enacting melodramas for the sake of votes.” The TRS leader further attacked the BJP for provoking sentiments by raking up Pakistan-India, Hindu-Muslim and Mandir-Masjid issues. 

There’s political vacuum at the Centre: KTR

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the credit for the surgical strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan. But will he take credit for Pulwama? Taking credit for victory and refusing to take credit for failure in preventing Pulwama does not add lustre to his stature,” Rama Rao said.Averring that there was a political vacuum at the Centre, Rama Rao said regional parties would fill it by forming the next government.

He also blamed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for mentioning KCR’s name frequently in his campaign in AP. “Naidu also rouses passions in AP by criticising KCR. He hopes that if he criticises KCR, it will help him in the elections. But the TRS is not contesting in AP.”
Promising that the issues raised by members of the Builders’ Federation would soon be resolved, Rama Rao said the State government would soon confer “conclusive title” on lands.

“If A purchases land from B and it is registered by the sub-registrar and mutation is done by the tahsildar, then the State government will take complete responsibility and defend that title. If C goes to court over the land, the State government will come to the rescue of A,” he explained, adding that people would prefer to purchase lands with clear titles. Telangana would be the first State to do this, he said.

Modi got promotion!
While admitting Munnuru Kapu president Konda Devaiah and others into the TRS at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao quipped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a promotion from “chai wala” to “chowkidar”. At roadshow in Ghatkesar, he alleged that whenever elections were around the corner, the BJP would remember Lord Rama and talk about Mandir-Masjid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao TRS Hindus Bharat Mata ki jai Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Indian elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp