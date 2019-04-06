Home States Telangana

CS releases report on govt’s initiatives

 Chief Secretary SK Joshi has released a report on State government’s initiatives and performance at the Secretariat on Friday. 

Published: 06th April 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi has released a report on State government’s initiatives and performance at the Secretariat on Friday. Titled “Towards Golden Telangana”, the report contains information on all the important schemes launched by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The report also contains snapshots, along with relevant statistics, on all projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, industrial initiatives like TS-iPASS as well as milestones achieved in various sectors like education, agriculture, power generation and women empowerment sectors.

The report also comprises details on the institutions created by the State government like T-Hub, TASK, T-Works and RICH. Principal Secretary of IT E&C Jayesh Ranjan and Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp