CS releases report on govt’s initiatives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi has released a report on State government’s initiatives and performance at the Secretariat on Friday. Titled “Towards Golden Telangana”, the report contains information on all the important schemes launched by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The report also contains snapshots, along with relevant statistics, on all projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, industrial initiatives like TS-iPASS as well as milestones achieved in various sectors like education, agriculture, power generation and women empowerment sectors.

The report also comprises details on the institutions created by the State government like T-Hub, TASK, T-Works and RICH. Principal Secretary of IT E&C Jayesh Ranjan and Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri were present on the occasion.