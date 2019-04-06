Home States Telangana

KCR stands for cheap politics, always lies and misleads people: Raja Singh 

The BJP legislator said by questioning the surgical strike, KCR has not only demoralised the armed forces, but also hurt the sentiments of people of the nation.  

Published: 06th April 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

raja_singh

Telangana BJP leader Raja Singh. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/NALGONDA: Taking strong exception to TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressing doubts over surgical strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh accused the former of insulting armed force by questioning the authenticity of the strikes.“Did Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar tell KCR that no surgical strike had taken place and the armed forces were lying. I request the youth to collect Rs 10 each from every citizen and take KCR to the place where the surgical strikes were conducted,” he said.

Speaking at a roadshow in Adilabad here on Friday, the controversial BJP legislator said by questioning the surgical strike, KCR has not only demoralised the armed forces, but also hurt the sentiments of people of the nation.  

“I also doubt the claims of KCR that similar surgical strikes were conducted during UPA government. No one will believe that Congress government had conducted surgical strikes,” he said. “KCR stands for cheap politics. Always lies and misleads people. He had not kept a single promise he had made.”

Raja Singh also addressed roadshows in Neeradigonda, Echoda and Adilabad towns. 
Religious identify In another meeting held in Nalgonda, Raja Singh asked why Chandrasekhar Rao is repeatedly claiming to be a Hindu.Claiming that Rao is “asserting his religious identify” due to his close association with the AIMIM, Raja Singh said that “KCR does not know what he says”. 

“A person will become worse if the people around him are bad,” he said referring to Rao’s association with AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.  “Tell us you are part of them but don’t mislead us,” Singh said while claiming that “yagas that KCR had performed are for his own benefit and not that of people or the State.”
 

K Chandrasekhar Rao surgical strike T Raja Singh BJP

