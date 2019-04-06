Home States Telangana

LS polls 2019: Nizamabad candidates ask for elections to be postponed

Several independent candidates have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the elections to the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for April 11.

Published: 06th April 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Several independent candidates have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the elections to the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for April 11. Interacting with State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar on Friday, they sought more time, saying being farmers, most of them were not even aware of the symbols they had been allotted.

A massive 185 candidates are in the fray for the Nizamabad polls, and 178 of them are farmers contesting as independents. The farmers told Kumar they did not have time to publicise their symbols.

“We don’t know anything about symbols like the robot and violin. How can we explain them to voters while campaigning?’’ some candidates asked. In response, Kumar said, “The independent candidates’ representation will be forwarded to the ECI and they will take a decision.” 

