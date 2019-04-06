SCR aims to achieve 100 per cent electrification by 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway has taken up electrification of its network on a priority basis. At present, of the total length of 6,316 route kilometre of its network, 3,503 route kilometres stand electrified, which is sizeably over 55 per cent. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya stressed the need for proactive involvement of railway officials and close coordination with electrification authorities.

During 2018-19 financial year, SCR completed electrification of 55 km of Peddapalli- Lingampet Jagityal section and 6 km of Telapur-Ramachandrapuram, 87 km on Obulavaripalle- Venkatachalam section, 38 km of Guntakal-Kalluru section, 45 km of Bellary-Guntakal section, 193 km of Siripuram-Pagidipalli section and 8 route kilometers of Vishnupuram-Janpahad section.

Further, the road map for the zone envisages taking up of electrification for the remaining length of the zone, for which survey work is on and a deadline was set to achieve 100 per cent electrification by 2021-22. SCR has improved illumination on par with airport standards at 11 stations. Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampalli, Kazipet and Warangal, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Tirupati, Aurangabad and Guntur have been provided bright illumination for convenience of passengers. SCR is the first zonal railway to complete the provision of 100% LED lighting in all railway stations, service buildings and residential quarters in June last.