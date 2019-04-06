Home States Telangana

SCR aims to achieve 100 per cent electrification by 2021

The South Central Railway has taken up electrification of its network on a priority basis.

Published: 06th April 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Nampally Railway

Image of Nampally railway station used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The South Central Railway has taken up electrification of its network on a priority basis. At present,  of the total length of 6,316 route kilometre of its network, 3,503 route kilometres stand electrified, which is sizeably over 55 per cent.  SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya stressed the need for proactive involvement of railway officials and close coordination with electrification authorities.

During 2018-19 financial year, SCR completed electrification of 55 km of Peddapalli- Lingampet Jagityal section and 6 km of Telapur-Ramachandrapuram, 87 km on Obulavaripalle- Venkatachalam section, 38 km of Guntakal-Kalluru section, 45 km of Bellary-Guntakal section, 193 km of Siripuram-Pagidipalli section and 8 route kilometers of Vishnupuram-Janpahad section.

Further, the road map for the zone envisages taking up of electrification for the remaining length of the zone, for which survey work is on and a deadline was set to achieve 100 per cent electrification by 2021-22. SCR has improved illumination on par with airport standards at 11 stations.  Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampalli, Kazipet and Warangal, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry,  Nellore, Tirupati, Aurangabad and Guntur have been provided bright illumination for convenience of passengers.  SCR is the first zonal railway to complete the provision of 100% LED lighting in all railway stations, service buildings and residential quarters in June last.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway Gajanan Mallya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp