TDP leader Mandava Venkateswara Rao likely to join TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior TDP leader Mandava Venkateswara Rao is all set to return to active politics and is expected to join the TRS soon. Venkateswara Rao is said to have taken the decision after Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao called on him at his residence on Friday and invited him to join the party. Mandava, a strong TDP leader, represented Dichpally segment, which is now known as Nizamabad Rural.

Mandava quit active politics in 2014 after bifurcation of the State. But he changed his tack before Assembly elections last year and announced that he would return to active politics and fight against KCR. However, he again changed his decision and now plans to join hands with his old pal KCR.

While in TDP, both KCR and Mandava were close friends and shared their ideas. Considered a Seemandhra settler, Mandava came under attack from TRS during separate Telangana movement. But Mandava supported the movement despite continuing in the TDP. Mandava’s decision to join TRS will help the party in Nizamabad, where KCR’s daughter Kavitha is in the fray.