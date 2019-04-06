US forces, NSG conclude joint training exercise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: United States military forces from the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the National Security Guard (NSG) concluded a month-long joint military exercise in Hyderabad on Friday. The exercise prepared U.S. and Indian soldiers for a wide range of challenging scenarios.

The program included emergency medical training as well as combat marksmanship, urban close-quarter combat and integrated full-mission training.

The exercise provided soldiers with hands-on experience in real urban settings, such as hotels and transportation hubs, helping them prepare for any terror attack on vulnerable soft targets. US Consul General Katherine Hadda spoke to the soldiers after the exercise was over . “Knowing how to respond to complex emergencies in urban areas is a vital skill. It can save lives and protect our people,” said Consul General Hadda.

These training events are part of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Theater Security Cooperation Program, conducted by the US military with a select group of nations in the Indo-Pacific region in order to enhance coordination and capabilities. The US military works alongside India to increase interoperability, build partner capacity, prevent conflict, and promote regional strength throughout the Indo-Pacific.