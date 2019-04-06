Home States Telangana

US forces, NSG conclude joint training exercise

The program included emergency medical training as well as combat marksmanship, urban close-quarter combat and integrated full-mission training.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  United States military forces from the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the National Security Guard (NSG) concluded a month-long joint military exercise in Hyderabad on Friday.  The exercise prepared U.S. and Indian soldiers for a wide range of challenging scenarios.

The program included emergency medical training as well as combat marksmanship, urban close-quarter combat and integrated full-mission training.

The exercise provided soldiers with hands-on experience in real urban settings, such as hotels and transportation hubs, helping them prepare for any terror attack on vulnerable soft targets. US Consul General Katherine Hadda spoke to the soldiers after the exercise was over . “Knowing how to respond to complex emergencies in urban areas is a vital skill. It can save lives and protect our people,” said Consul General Hadda. 

These training events are part of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Theater Security Cooperation Program, conducted by the US military with a select group of nations in the Indo-Pacific region in order to enhance coordination and capabilities. The US military works alongside India to increase interoperability, build partner capacity, prevent conflict, and promote regional strength throughout the Indo-Pacific. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp