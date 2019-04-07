2.5 kg ganja seized, 2 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested from Jummerath Bazar near Dhoolpet on Saturday, after they were found to be in possession of dry ganja leaves. The Enforcement wing of Prohibition and Excise department recovered around 2.5 kg ganja.

The arrested persons Ch Sandu Singh (45) and Ritesh Singh (41) -- both residents of Jummerath bazar and Dhoolpet respectively -- were in the business of transporting and selling ganja, said N Anji Reddy, assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement), Hyderabad. It was also found that the duo used to sell ganja sachets of 10 grams at `100 each from Sandu Singh’s wife Radhika Bai’s (39) home at Jummerath Bazar.