BJP alone can solve problems faced by people of Telangana, says DK Aruna

MAHBUBNAGAR: Former Minister DK Aruna, a BJP nominee for Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat, has earned the reputation of being an outspoken leader who does not mince words when calling a spade, a spade. While putting forth her argument, she does not hesitate to make a point even though it hurts her colleagues. Fed up with “internal politics” in the Congress, Aruna has left the Congress and joined the BJP. Aruna who is popular among the masses, spares time to answer questions from the Express. Excerpts from the interview:

You have spent most of your life in Congress and you are also known as a firebrand leader. What made you to leave Congress and join BJP?

The State leadership of the Congress has failed miserably in giving a tough fight to rival TRS party in the last Assembly elections. It also failed in stopping the exodus of the elected MLAs from the party. Besides this, the party leadership had ailed in instilling confidence among the party workers and leaders on their future. This has made me to look for alternatives and BJP seemed the right choice for me. The BJP alone can solve several glaring problems faced by the people of the State. The strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi convinced me that my choice was right.



What promises are you making to the people of your constituency during your election campaign?

I am telling the people that BJP would retain power at the Centre. The elections are about the country. I will work hard for securing national status for Palamuru Ranga Reddy Irrigation Project after winning the election. I will also work hard for completing the pending railway projects in the district. I have fought very hard for Nettempadu and Kalwakurthy Irrigation Projects in the past.

Taking inspiration from the same, I will work hard for opening of hospitals and a central sainik school in the district.

Yours is basically secular vote bank. Now that you have joined the BJP, how do you think your supporters would trust you?

I don’t think all minorities would hate the BJP. If there are any, they may, because of their ideology. But, in my case, no person from minority community would treat me like other BJP leaders. Because, I treat people of all communities equally. I am confident that the minorities would stand by me in the upcoming elections too.

The ruling TRS party leaders are continuously attacking you! What’s your take on their criticism?

Those who are criticising me and called me that I am an invalid rupee coin do not have the right to criticise me in the first place. Those who are criticising me are those who came into the contest by spending money but as far as I am concerned, I fought my way through in politics. The TRS gave ticket to a businessman, who did not take part in separate Telangana state agitation and ignored those leaders who fought for the cause. They had won the elections by tampering EVMs. The result of the recent MLC elections is a slap on their faces.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mahbubnagar. He also dared Modi to come for an open debate on the issue of development of Telangana State. KCR also gave all the details related to the promise of Modi that he would accord national project status for Palamuru Rangareddy project. Are you ready to accept the challenge of KCR?

I am also challenging KCR. I am asking him whether the State government is implementing different welfare programmes without taking funds from the Central government? He should answer this question first. KCR stopped several projects meant for Mahbubnagar development and diverted them to districts like Karimnagar and Warangal.

He did not sanction a penny to railway projects of our district. The Centre can not take up these Projects without the support of the State government.