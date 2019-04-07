Home States Telangana

‘BJP and Congress working together to defeat me’

Incumbent MP and TRS candidate in Nizamabad, K Kavitha on Saturday alleged that the BJP and Congress are working together and conspiring to defeat her in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

TRS candidate K Kavitha meets people from the Muslim community in Jagtial on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Incumbent MP and TRS candidate in Nizamabad, K Kavitha on Saturday alleged that the BJP and Congress are working together and conspiring to defeat her in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a meeting of Muslim minorities here, Kavitha said Congress party candidate Madu Yaskhi Goud ha stopped campaigning in the constituency and indirectly supporting the BJP candidate. 

The TRS leader also said in the upcoming LS elections will see a regional parties’ wave and neither Congress nor BJP will get the required majority to form the government at the Centre. 

“Regional parties role is going to be crucial this time. After 2014 elections, the parties with 34 per cent voting share formed the government,” she said while asking, “Why can not regional parties with 40 per cent vote share form the government?”.  

Kavitha also claimed that Narendra Modi’s graph has come down considerably while that of Congress has already become a zero. Referring to AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s criticism that BJP has done nothing in the last five years, Kavitha wanted to know what the Congress did for the country done during the rule.

Speaking about the TRS government’s contribution for the development of the minorities, Kavitha claimed that the State government has spent Rs 200 crore for the welfare of Muslims in the last five years.

Earlier in the day, Kavitha performed special poojas at Lord Venugopala Swamy temple in Jagtial. Local MLA M Sanjay Kumar, along with other TRS leaders, accompanied her.

