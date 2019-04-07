Home States Telangana

Buried in empty promises, Sec’bad minorities cry foul over political apathy

The Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, diverse in its demography, is home to several minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Ango-Indians.

Published: 07th April 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, diverse in its demography, is home to several minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Ango-Indians.
The candidates contesting from Secunderabad have been enthusiastic about making promises of upliftment to minority communities during their election campaigns. Meanwhile, many from these communities claim that the politicos have been apathetic to their state of affairs for the past several years.  

Roydin Roach, the State president of All India Catholic Union, said: “There is a sizable number of Christians in Telangana. However, not even a single ticket has been given to a person from our community. The political parties do not want to recognise us.” 

“When we do not have an elected representative, how will our problems get heard?” asked Roach. He alleged that there have been many instances of Churches getting vandalised across the State and people from the community being attacked. Many of these incidents have gone unnoticed, he said. 

Shaik Salahuddin, along with disillusioned voters like him, has been conducting door-to-door campaigns to educate people about the option of NOTA in voting. He said that the lack of burial grounds has been a major issue among Muslim voters here. “All major political parties made promises of getting us a burial ground but none of them have been able to fulfil it,” he said.

Maureen Hatch, a social activist from Anglo-Indian community, also claimed that not much has been done for their community.

‘Not a level-playing-field’
Shireen Barai, a member of the Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of Secunderabad, Hyderabad said, “Our community has never asked for reservation. But we now find that this is not a level-playing-field for us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp