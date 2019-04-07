Buried in empty promises, Sec’bad minorities cry foul over political apathy

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, diverse in its demography, is home to several minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Ango-Indians.

The candidates contesting from Secunderabad have been enthusiastic about making promises of upliftment to minority communities during their election campaigns. Meanwhile, many from these communities claim that the politicos have been apathetic to their state of affairs for the past several years.

Roydin Roach, the State president of All India Catholic Union, said: “There is a sizable number of Christians in Telangana. However, not even a single ticket has been given to a person from our community. The political parties do not want to recognise us.”

“When we do not have an elected representative, how will our problems get heard?” asked Roach. He alleged that there have been many instances of Churches getting vandalised across the State and people from the community being attacked. Many of these incidents have gone unnoticed, he said.

Shaik Salahuddin, along with disillusioned voters like him, has been conducting door-to-door campaigns to educate people about the option of NOTA in voting. He said that the lack of burial grounds has been a major issue among Muslim voters here. “All major political parties made promises of getting us a burial ground but none of them have been able to fulfil it,” he said.

Maureen Hatch, a social activist from Anglo-Indian community, also claimed that not much has been done for their community.

‘Not a level-playing-field’

Shireen Barai, a member of the Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of Secunderabad, Hyderabad said, “Our community has never asked for reservation. But we now find that this is not a level-playing-field for us.”