KT Rama Rao blasts Modi’s ‘political Hindutva’

He called upon the voters to use their “Vajrayudham” (vote) and teach a befitting lesson to the BJP.

Published: 07th April 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:07 AM

TRS leader KT Rama Rao speaks during a roadshow at Yosufguda in Hyderabad on Saturday | SatHya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that “Modi will remember people and God only at the time of polls”. Participating in a meeting of Muslim minorities here, Rama Rao alleged that Modi is raking up communal issues at the time of polls. Modi thinks of Ram only once in five years and termed it as ‘political Hindutva’. But, the TRS leaders and people think of God daily, Rama Rao said. He called upon the voters to use their “Vajrayudham” (vote) and teach a befitting lesson to the BJP.

Rama Rao explained various welfare schemes like Shadi Mubarak, residential schools and other welfare schemes taken up by the TRS government in the last five years. During a roadshow in Jubilee Hills, Rama Rao said that the party which wins Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat will call the shots in Delhi. 

TRS Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate Talasani Sai Kiran and MLA Maganti Gopinath participated in the roadshow. Rama Rao said that if the BJP candidates win as MPs, it will benefit Modi. If the Congress candidates win in the elections, it will benefit Rahul Gandhi. If the TRS candidates win from Telangana, then it will be beneficial for the people of Telangana, Rama Rao said. 

If the TRS had strength in Lok Sabha, Telangana could secure funds and projects from the Central government, Rama Rao said. The Central government gave `18,000 crore to Mumbai Metro Rail, while Hyderabad Metro Rail did not even receive 10 per cent Central assistance, Rama Rao said.

KCR to address poll meeting in Nirmal today
Adilabad: After a two-day break, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his election campaign on Sunday when he is scheduled to address a public meeting in Nirmal. The pink party leaders, including Minister A Indra Karan Reddy, reviewed the arrangements for Rao’s public meeting on Saturday. The TRS leaders are tying to mobilise people from Nirmal, Adilabad, Boath, Khanapur and Mudhole and other constituencies. According to TRS sources, Rao may also address another election meeting in the erstwhile Adilabad district soon 

