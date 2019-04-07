On poll day, Congress wants EC to restrict Talasani Srinivas Yadav movement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy wants the Election Commission officials to restrict the movement of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and members of his family on the polling day, as they might threaten and terrorise the voters.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Shashidhar Reddy alleged that the Talasani family members attacked several persons in the past. Srinivas Yadav’s son and TRS Secunderabad candidate Talasani Sai Kiran was involved in land grabbing, Shashidhar Reddy alleged.

The Congress leader said that there were complaints against in the past against Sai Kiran about kidnapping the husband of an MP from Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) also sought Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action against Chief Secretary, Telangana, SK Joshi, Principal Secretary, IT Department, Jayesh Ranjan and Director, Electronics Department, Sujal Karampuri for deliberately releasing a report “Towards Golden Telangana’’ just five days before the elections to benefit the ruling TRS party.

TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee Convener, G Niranjan in a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora that this was against the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and requested to take action against the officials immediately for their partial behaviour in favour of ruling TRS party and for exercising undue influence on voters.

MCC violation

In a representation sent to ECI, Niranjan, he stated the Chief Secretary had released a 91-page report on the State government’s initiatives and performance at the Secretariat on April 5, just five days before the Lok Sabha polls, which is against the MCC.

The report titled “Towards Golden Telangana’’, contains information on all the important schemes launched by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao. The report also contains snapshots, along with relevant statistics, on all projects like Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, Industrial Initiatives, like TS IPASS as well as milestones achieved in various sectors like education, agriculture, power generation and women empowerment sector.

The report also comprises details on the institutions created by the State government like T-Hub, TASK, T-Works and RICH.

The report also contains history of Telangana, six decades of agitation for separate Telangana and agitation for achievement of Telangana State. The progress between 2014 to 2018. The report also mentioned steps taken towards the achievements of Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana), after taking reigns by Chandrasekar Rao, as chief minister of Telangana, on June 2, 2014. The report also mentioned about awards got by chief minister, former K Taraka Rama Rao and other officials and departments, he added.

Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao questioned the transfer of AP Chief Secretary by the ECI. When the elections are just four days away, how could the EC transfer the CS, Hanumantha Rao wondered. He alleged that the ECI is acting as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its decisions are in favour of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in AP and K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana.

Hanumantha Rao alleged that Jagan and KCR are supporting Modi. It is a pity that the Chief Minister of AP had to stage a sit-in, protesting against the EC’s decision, Hanumantha Rao lamented.