Political leaders leave Telangana voters confused with conflicting claims

Published: 07th April 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Weird, wacky, but not wow. That sums up the election fever in Telangana till now.
In any case, by the evening of April 9, the heat would die down and the dust would settle. No more cacophony of vehicles playing songs and messages of political parties. For the contestants, enough is enough for doing odd jobs like trying one’s hand at making dosas on a hot-plate or bathing the toddlers to impress their mothers or women candidates helping voters slake their thirst from earthen pots they carry. The leaders did their best in keeping the party and the cadres hydrated not only from the scorching sun but also from want, but left the voters confounded with conflicting claims.

For instance, take the Aasara conundrum. The Prime Minister had one version and the Chief Minister had another. Both the leaders had described the other a liar. Modi had said that of the Rs 1,000 that the TRS government was paying as old age pension, Rs 800 came from the Centre and therefore it was his scheme on which KCR had pasted his sticker.

Then, KCR, picking up the gauntlet, pointed out that  Modi was feeding the people with tissue of white lies. His contention was that Modi was talking about six lakh beneficiaries but the TRS government was funding fully the Aasara pension of Rs 1,000 in respect of  47.88 lakh people and that this is essentially a State  programme. He even pointed out that the Centre’s contribution was only Rs 203 crore while the State had allocated Rs 11,843 crore in the vote on account budget.

As Lok Sabha elections determine who would rule the nation, the discourse has been on the number of choices before the voter - the Congress-led anti-BJP, the BJP-led anti-Congress formations and the invisible Federal Front. But the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and federal front protagonist KCR are not yet ready to float the trial balloon that they want to take the leadership of their respective conglomerations, for fear it may trigger a backlash.

KCR’s son KTR says his father fits the bill for the position of Prime Minister but would not say he would step into Modi’s shoes. Both the father and the son are confident that Federal Front would come to power and TRS would play a key role only if the people help it corner all the 16 Lok Sabha seats (Hyderabad is left for its ally AIMIM). Their slogan is Caru, Saaru, Padhaaru, kendram lo sarkaru. They leave post-election narrative open-ended there. It is for the people to connect the dots. 

In a guarded reply to media persons recently, KTR had said that the prime minister could be a man or a woman, implying Mamata or his dad. But KCR says he has no desire to become the prime minister but wants a leader to take the reins of the nation which is on a drift. 

Then comes the imbroglio of who is on whose side. The most confusing is the assertion of BJP that the TRS is acting in league with the Congress. Then, the Congress calls the pink party B team of the BJP while the TRS says it is neither the B team of the BJP nor that of the Congress but it is A team of the people. 

