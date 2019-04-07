Home States Telangana

Rapolu joins saffron brigade on BJP’s foundation day

While observing the 39th foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, senior BJP leaders  on Saturday recalled the journey of the saffron party in the State.

Published: 07th April 2019 08:08 AM

BJP State president K Laxman welcomes Congress leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar into BJP on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While observing the 39th foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, senior BJP leaders on Saturday recalled the journey of the saffron party in the State. Party flags were unfurled at all BJP unit offices across the State. The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party - an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties. In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the BJP won only two seats but has since gone from strength to strength, forming a majority government for the first time in 2014.

Speaking on the occasion, State unit chief K Laxman said: “BJP since 1986 has grown a lot. From two seats back then to winning 285 seats now BJP is ruling in 20 states. Unlike the Congress, which in 50 years, has lost a lot of seats. The BJP will again form the government.”  Senior BJP leaders like G Kishan Reddy and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya were present on the occasion.

Party’s Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate G Kishan Reddy tweeted: “Greetings on the Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), world’s largest political party. Proud to be a karyakarta of a party which believes in nation over party and self.”

Meanwhile, former Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of State unit chief K Laxman. Former GHMC Corporator Prakash Goud and Rekha Goud along with their followers also joined BJP on the day.

