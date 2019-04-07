Three held for harassing woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a 22-year-old woman student lodged a complaint with the police on being sexually harassed and threatened by her neighbours, the Gandhinagar police on Saturday arrested three persons and produced them before a local court for judicial remand.

The arrested persons are S Eswara Rao, S Ellesh and K Sadananad. Police have registered criminal cases against the accused under sections 354, 354 (d), 290 and 506 of the IPC.

On April 1, the woman had approached the police and lodged a complaint alleging that her neighbour had sexually harassed her while drunk. The victim had also brought the issue to the notice of Hyderabad SHE teams.

‘Cops are my friends’

Following the complaint, one of the accused Eswara Rao told the victim that the police would not take action against him as he had a ‘close friend’ in the department. “The police delayed action stating that the mobile phones of the accused were switched off and they could not trace them. But the accused were free and I was in danger,” she said.