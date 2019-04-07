Home States Telangana

Ugadi day predictions: Good year ahead with State set to become a role model

There would be a stable government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections and the relations between State government and the Centre would be cordial.

Published: 07th April 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary SK Joshi at the Ugadi celebrations held at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There would be a stable government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections and the relations between State government and the Centre would be cordial. These were the predictions at Ugadi celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi here on Saturday.

Reading out the panchagam (almanac)  for Vikari Nama Samvastaram, vedic scholar Bachampalli Santosh Kumar Sastry of  Sringeri Sarada Peetham, said that both the State and Central governments would implement various welfare schemes.  There would be a slight delay in south-west monsoon but State will experience bountiful rains, he said.

The conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn and Ketu in the sixth house will cause trouble to the country.  However, the Army will successfully retaliate the terror attacks. When Sun enters Mesha rasi on April 14, it is good for Telangana and it will be in forefront in all fields. There will be a growth in State’s economy. 

As per the Lagna chart at the time of the formation of Telangana, the State will become rich. The second lord in fifth house and the seventh lord is in fourth house. With this the king (read CM) will deliver able administration. Telangana will become a role model to other States in the country. As Saturn is the king for this year, the kings (PM and CM) will take tough decisions but they will try to please all. 

As per the Panchagam, there will be some adverse situations in the country. But, they would be  overcome and a stable government would be established again. The real estate sector will flourish in Hyderabad.  However, banking sector may face crisis and stock market will have ups and downs.

Santosh Kumar suggested the endowments department to conduct Virata Parva Pravachanams and perform Rudra Abhishekams and Varuna Yagams in  all the temples.

Political instability
Astrologer Srinivasa Murthy predicted that there would be political instability in Telangana.  Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the rulers would not do any good deeds benefiting the people.  At BJP office, Madugula Sasibhushana Somayajula Sarma said that there would be good rains this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp