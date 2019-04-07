Ugadi day predictions: Good year ahead with State set to become a role model

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There would be a stable government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections and the relations between State government and the Centre would be cordial. These were the predictions at Ugadi celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi here on Saturday.

Reading out the panchagam (almanac) for Vikari Nama Samvastaram, vedic scholar Bachampalli Santosh Kumar Sastry of Sringeri Sarada Peetham, said that both the State and Central governments would implement various welfare schemes. There would be a slight delay in south-west monsoon but State will experience bountiful rains, he said.

The conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn and Ketu in the sixth house will cause trouble to the country. However, the Army will successfully retaliate the terror attacks. When Sun enters Mesha rasi on April 14, it is good for Telangana and it will be in forefront in all fields. There will be a growth in State’s economy.

As per the Lagna chart at the time of the formation of Telangana, the State will become rich. The second lord in fifth house and the seventh lord is in fourth house. With this the king (read CM) will deliver able administration. Telangana will become a role model to other States in the country. As Saturn is the king for this year, the kings (PM and CM) will take tough decisions but they will try to please all.

As per the Panchagam, there will be some adverse situations in the country. But, they would be overcome and a stable government would be established again. The real estate sector will flourish in Hyderabad. However, banking sector may face crisis and stock market will have ups and downs.

Santosh Kumar suggested the endowments department to conduct Virata Parva Pravachanams and perform Rudra Abhishekams and Varuna Yagams in all the temples.

Political instability

Astrologer Srinivasa Murthy predicted that there would be political instability in Telangana. Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the rulers would not do any good deeds benefiting the people. At BJP office, Madugula Sasibhushana Somayajula Sarma said that there would be good rains this year.