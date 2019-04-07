YouTube ‘news’ channels to be monitored for partisan content

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS is the case with most social media platforms, there is no dearth of ‘news’ channels on YouTube these days. Create a channel, set out with a camera, upload the kind of content the audience want to see, and voila! Any one can be a news person.

These content creators that upload videos related to political developments in the State, however, might now want to take a step back and assess what they have been or would be uploading. The Telangana CEO’s office is keeping tabs on possible Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations on these channels. The development comes as most of these channels are usually partisan and help promote a particular party’s content. For instance, as of now the CEO’s social media wing has flagged channels like Yoyo TV and Great Telangana TV — both tilting towards the TRS in its content.

The issue becomes relevant when the kind of reach these channels have are taken into consideration.

While Yoyo TV has 12.68 lakh subscribers, Great Telangana TV has 88,360 subscribers. “We are looking at the time frame and the content before coming to our conclusion. If 80 per cent of the content on a YouTube channel in a month is promoting one particular party, then we flag it off as partisan. We create a report and then forward it to our superiors,” an official at the CEO office said.

Sources claim that numerous such channels, that originate from the Old City with a majority of the content leaning towards the AIMIM, are also under the ECI’s radar.