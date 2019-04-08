Government will come up with new Municipal Act after polls: TRS leader KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the State government will come up with a new Municipal Act soon. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is working on a new Municipal Act which will be tougher than the present one. This new Act will be brought into effect before municipal elections, which will be conducted soon after the upcoming general elections, he said.

Speaking about the development of Hyderabad at the ‘Know your MP candidates’ interactive event, organised for techies from the Chevelle and Malkajgiri parliamentary constituencies, Rama Rao also questioned the ‘national’ nature of the BJP and Congress.

Speaking in the presence of G Ranjith Reddy and Marri Rajashekar Reddy, TRS candidates in Chevella and Malkajgiri respectively, he also expressed doubts whether the two national parties will win at least 10 to 15 Parliamentary constituencies in any of the southern states in the Lok Sabha polls.

When a member of the audience asked the possibility of small regional parties forming a stable government, Rao answered in affirmative, saying it is possible if like-minded parties come together on a common platform.

He also said that the next government at the Centre will most probably be a coalition government, claiming that neither the Congress nor BJP will win an absolute majority of seats to form government without alliances.

Asking the people assembled at the event to vote for the TRS, he said that more MPs are required from the TRS to arm-twist the Central government whenever required, into providing funds to Telangana. Speaking about development in Hyderabad, he said that in the peripheral areas like LB Nagar, Rajendranagar and Kapra which are under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the State government will be laying underground drainage pipelines at a cost of Rs 3,100 crores.