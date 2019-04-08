History sheeters on radar ahead of LS polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a number of history sheeters failing to attend regular police counseling, the investigation officers (IOs) and station officers in the city have started inquiring whereabout missing history sheeters.

In view of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 11, the police have kept close vigil by collecting information about illegal activities being committed by persons having criminal past and history sheeters in preventing crime and to thwart untoward incidents during the polling.

According to police, the city police have opened history sheets on at least 5,000 and being maintained by tracking their regular movements. As far as concerned to South Zone more than 1,200 history sheeters have been identified for different offences.

In the remaining zones, police are keeping strict vigil on history sheeters and reviewing their criminal activities. Police have warned the history sheeters not to indulge in any offences.