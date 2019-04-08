Home States Telangana

Hyderabad police seize Rs 4.92 crore hawala cash in two days

The accused disclosed that the money was supposed to be distributed among the booth-level committee members to bribe voters of Malkajgiri MP segment.

Hyderabad police display seized cash meant for distribution ahead of Lok Sabha elections |Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In continuation with raids on illegal cash flow for the purpose of Lok Sabha elections, the Hyderabad police busted four gangs at different places and seized a total Rs 4.92 crore in the last few days. While Rs 2.59 crore was seized during raids, Rs 2.32 crore was seized in vehicle checks. In each of the cases, unaccounted cash was supposed to be transported for distributing among voters.

Between April 6 and 7, at least six persons were arrested in Punjagutta, Malakpet and Banjara Hills, SR Nagar and, OU police limits.

In first case, based on a tip-off the West Zone Task Force along with local police conducted raids at Somajiguda and arrested two persons—M Satwik Reddy, 32, resident of Somajiguda and Sourav Goyal, 24, resident of Rajendra Nagar.

They were found in possession of unaccounted cash worth Rs 26.19 lakh.In another case, Malakpet police detained a Maruti Swift car TS 11 EN 5268 at Moosarambagh on April 6 and found two persons —Thandra Kasinath Reddy, 46, contract business, resident of L B Nagar and Bhukya Ravi, 37, resident of Mansurabad—travelling with Rs 34.3 lakh.

On April 7, the West Zone Task Force along with local police intercepted a Toyota Innova car AP 09 CT 0248 near the Star Super Market at Road no 14 in Banjara Hills and found one Mallareddy Srinivas, 40, resident of SR Nagar in possession of cash worth Rs 1 crore.

As the accused did not provide any valid documents pertinent to the cash, the police seized it all. “Srinivas disclosed that on the instructions of one Jayaveer Reddy, the cash was being transported to Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency to bribe voters. We have seized the cash and Banjara Hills police have registered a case. In all the cases, the unaccounted cash was transported by hawala to distribute voters for Lok Sabha elections. The seized cash was handed over to the officials of the Income Tax department for further action,” the commissioner said.

Similarly, the Central Zone Task Force team along with local police detained a car Toyota Innova AP 29 P 9999 near Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital, Road No 10, Banjara Hills. During checks, one Boddupalli Seenaiah, 41, a resident of Banjara Hills was found to be carrying Rs 1 crore in cash sans proper documentation and the money was seized.

