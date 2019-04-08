Home States Telangana

PM Narendra Modi has ruined Jammu and Kashmir, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Continuing his trade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that Modi has ruined Jammu and Kashmir and turned it into a jail to for the people.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi ​

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his trade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that Modi has ruined Jammu and Kashmir and turned it into jail to for the people. Speaking at an election campaign rally in Malakpet, he also accused Modi of using Balakot for his gains. “People of Kashmir can’t leave their house and venture out,” he said.

“This is true that we support the government of India for its stand on Balakot, but tell me Modi, is it not true that if we go to the war, we only have arms and ammunition to sustain for just 10 days,” he said.
Modi will ‘disappear into Himalayas’

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, AIMIM’s Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi predicted that after BJP’s defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Modi will “disappear into the Himalayas” like he had reportedly done in his youth.

Speaking at a public rally near Hakeempet Road under Karwan Assembly constituency, Akbaruddin said: “Look at his life. When he was in trouble he had disappeared into the Himalayas for many years at a stretch. Inshalla, after 2019 elections, he would again disappear and will be anonymous.

My prediction is that after the elections, his condition will be worse than former prime ministers (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee and (PV) Narasimha Rao and BJP senior leader (LK) Advani,” Akbaruddin said.

NRI supporters campaign for AIMIM

AIMIM’s NRI supporters have been holding meetings and competitions in Gulf countries like UAE and Kuwait to urge Hyderabadi residents to return to the city and vote for party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. For instance, AIMIM supporters held a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday and encouraged the people to return home on April 11 to exercise their franchise. A few days ago, the Jeddah wing of AIMIM also organised a kite-flying competition with teams formed based on Assembly constituencies. In a video message, Yousuf Uddin Amjad, the general secretary of Bazm-e-Ittehad said: “In Oman, there is a city named Salalah, in its heart there is a dargah from where I appealed to Hyderabadis to vote for Asaduddin Owaisi.”

