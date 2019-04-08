Only MCMC approved political ads on April 10, 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given stern instructions to political parties, candidates and organisations to not publish any advertisements in the print media on April 10 and 11 in view of Lok Sabha polls.

It is learnt that unless the contents of political advertisements get pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at State or district level, display of such ads could land them in trouble.

ECI also informed that in order to facilitate the pre-certification process of newspaper advertisements, the MCMC will be alerted at both State and district levels.

403 cases including poll code violation booked

State police have registered a total of 403 cases across the State in view of Lok Sabha elections till date in Telangana State. On Sunday alone, police have registered 13 poll code violation cases.

As part of enforcement work for elections, the police have registered three SC/ST cases, four IPC and 396 MCC violations cases till date in the State. 87,082 persons were bound over by police in connection with 19,441 cases in the Telangana State.