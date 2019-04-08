Telangana techie dies in US hospital, kin seeks probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old software engineer from Bhongir reportedly died in Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States under suspicious circumstances compelling his kin to call for a probe into the incident. However, medical authorities currently undertaking forensic tests in the case have, as of now, ruled out any wrongdoing.

On April 3, Nayakam Kashi Viswanath who worked in Infosys was found to be in critical health by his roommates, his uncle N Ashok told Express. The roommates purportedly called the police and, then he was taken to the hospital. “We were informed that he was in the ICU, and the same night we came to know of his death in the hospital.”

Ashok’s son who resides in Atlanta said, “The doctors have not found any scar, or any points that would indicate any wrongdoing. However, they are doing many forensic tests.” Ashok described his nephew as ‘gentlemanly’, and said that he had completed his engineering course from Chennai’s SRM College, thereafter joining Infosys after his MS.

Body reaches Hyderabad

“Some more tests are yet to be done. Tissues have been taken from his body for a forensic test which could take over a month to complete. However, his body is reaching Hyderabad on Monday, and will be cremated in Bhongir,” the Moula Ali resident said. Viswanath’s body will reach city on Monday, and will be cremated in Nallappochamma village.