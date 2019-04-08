Temperatures soar across Telangana with Sircilla recording highest at 42.7 degrees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The thundershowers on Saturday night were not enough to stop mercury levels from soaring in the city, as the maximum temperature in Hyderabad touched close to 42 degree Celsius on Sunday.

According to weather data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 41.7 degrees Celsius at Uppal on Sunday and 40.9 degree Celsius at Khairatabad and Musheerabad.

In many parts of the city, the maximum temperature was recorded between 39-40 degree Celsius, including Serilingampally, Balanagar, Patancheru, Ameerpet, Quthbullapur, Himayatnagar, Shaikpet, Secunderabad, Saroornagar, Nampally and Kukatpally. Even at night, the temperatures continued to be between 28-30 degree Celsius in most parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal in the next two days at a few places across the State.

In many parts of the state, the colour code for heat wave was orange on Sunday, as the temperatures were recorded between 40-43 degree Celsius. Rudrangi in Sircilla district recorded the highest temperature at 42.7 degree Celsius.

However, with rising temperatures, there are chances of thunderstorms also due to the formation of the cumulonimbus clouds, which might bring some temporary relief.

The IMD issued warning that thunderstorms accompanied by winds and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad and other districts.