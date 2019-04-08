Home States Telangana

Temperatures soar across Telangana with Sircilla recording highest at 42.7 degrees

The IMD issued warning that thunderstorms accompanied with winds and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad and other districts.

Published: 08th April 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

MIRAGE2

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The thundershowers on Saturday night were not enough to stop mercury levels from soaring in the city, as the maximum temperature in Hyderabad touched close to 42 degree Celsius on Sunday.

According to weather data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 41.7 degrees Celsius at Uppal on Sunday and  40.9 degree Celsius at Khairatabad and Musheerabad.

In many parts of the city, the maximum temperature was recorded between 39-40 degree Celsius, including Serilingampally, Balanagar, Patancheru, Ameerpet, Quthbullapur, Himayatnagar, Shaikpet, Secunderabad, Saroornagar, Nampally and Kukatpally. Even at night, the temperatures continued to be between 28-30 degree Celsius in most parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal in the next two days at a few places across the State.

In many parts of the state, the colour code for heat wave was orange on Sunday, as the temperatures were recorded between 40-43 degree Celsius. Rudrangi in Sircilla district recorded the highest temperature at 42.7 degree Celsius.

However, with rising temperatures, there are chances of thunderstorms also due to the formation of the cumulonimbus clouds, which might bring some temporary relief.

The IMD issued warning that thunderstorms accompanied by winds and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad and other districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heatwave Summers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp