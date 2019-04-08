TRS candidate Sai Kiran confident of winning from Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS party’s candidate in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav said that the twin cities have been developed into lovable-livable cities. Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised at Press Club here on Saturday, he said that there will scope to develop Hyderabad further and make it like a ‘second capital’ of the country.

Stating that “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is pinning hopes on me, he said: “TRS government is working towards eradicating poverty and Hyderabad has been converted from Power Holiday City to Power Bank City.”

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Describing TRS party working president KT Rama Rao is a “dynamic leader who is an inspiration for the young leaders”, he said: “KCR is the number one Chief Minister and whatever schemes initiated under TRS government that schemes are reaching the public”.

While expressing confidence that he will win the Secunderabad seat, he said that “if elected he will be available 24x7” for the people of the constituency and solve their problems.