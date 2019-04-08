Home States Telangana

Why Left keeps away from fray in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

Similarly, since the Nagarkurnool seat has been reserved for the SCs, the Left parties never showed any interest to contest from there either.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In spite of having a good cadre base in mandals of erstwhile Mahbubnagar, the Leftist parties have stayed away from contesting elections, preferring to extend support to other political parties in fray. While the CPM has never contested a single election, CPI has contested from two MP seats —Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool.  

In 1967, the CPI contested from the Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool seats. S Venkatram Reddy, father of CPI’s national secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, contested from Mahbubnagar in 1967 and secured only 52,000 votes.  Similarly, since the Nagarkurnool seat has been reserved for the SCs, the Left parties never showed any interest to contest from there either. This is in spite of the fact that the two parties won from Nalgonda, Miryalaguda several times.

