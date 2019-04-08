Yogi Adityanath likens CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule to that of Nizams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Utilising his latest trip to the State to slam CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likened Rao’s rule to that of the “Nizams”.Even while training his guns at the TRS, Adityanath did not spare the Congress either and accused the two parties of jeopardising the nation’s security.

Addressing back-to-back political campaign meetings in Peddapalli and Zaheerabad, Adityanath summed up the five-year rule of the TRS as one that was marred by “mafia”. “In the last five years, it looked like TRS wanted to establish the Nizam’s rule again and make people suffer,” he said in Peddapalli. Accusing the TRS chief of establishing a family rule, Adityanath said the biggest “mafia” of TRS was to collude with AIMIM and attempt to jeopardise the national security.

“After TRS has come to power, there has been a family rule (in the State), which is engulfed by land and various another mafia. The biggest mafia is of TRS teaming up with the Owaisi brothers, who try to jeopardise the nation’s security,” Adityanath said during his speech in Zaheerabad. While stating that “a vote for TRS is a vote for AIMIM”, Adityanath said that “TRS has become the party of Owaisis.” This, he felt, will make the mafia rule to take centre stage in the State and compromise the national security.

Taking on the Congress, the saffron party leader said that the ‘hand’ of the Congress is with the ‘hand’ of those who want to betray the nation. “Congress has made it evident in its manifesto,” he said adding that “if you vote for Congress, then it will strengthen Naxalism.”

Adityanath also accused Congress and TRS of resorting to appeasement politics. Citing the example of the proposed 12 per cent reservation for the minorities, he said the TRS is indulging in appeasement. Stating that “a large number of All India Muslim League activists waved the flags” after AICC chief Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination papers to contest from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, he said it is a clear indication that Congress is indulging in appeasement politics.