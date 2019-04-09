All-women polling booths in each Assembly segment in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Telangana state is set to witness a novel initiative by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI has decided to set up an all-women polling station in each Assembly constituency where the majority of voters are women.These polling booths will be entirely managed by women. These booths are an initiative towards gender equality and involving women’s participation in the electoral process. At least one such all-women polling booths would be set up in every assembly constituency of Hyderabad District.

GHMC sources said that the all-women polling booths will perform all tasks as mandated by the ECI. These booths will have a team of at least 10 women personnel. When asked the reason for setting up women polling booths, which will remain open for male electorates as well, the officials said it is a symbolic gesture as they attach a lot of importance to gender equality.

GHMC officials said that these booths would be set up where women voters are in majority in a polling station. Few of them are Musheerabad (LIC Hostel Block Zonal Training centre, Lower Tank Bund Road), Malakpet (Government Upper Primary School, Rajiv Vidya Mission, Saidabad), Amberpet (Hindi Mahavidyalaya, Vidyanagar, OU Road), Khairatabad (Government High School, Room No.1 Raj Bhavan Road, ), Jubilee Hills (Yousufguda Government High School, Yousufguda Check Post), Sanathnagar (Wesley Degree College, Sardar Patel Road), Nampally (G.Pullareddy Campus, Zeba Bagh, Karwan (Zurich School of Excellence, Qutubsha colony, chota bazar, Golconda), Gosharnahal (Stanley Girls High School, Chapel Road), Charminar (Moghalpura Sports Complex), Chandrayangutta (Shishu Mandir High School, Rajanna Bowli, Opp Sai Grammar School), Yakutpura (Municipal Park Ward Office, Singareni Colony), Bahadurpura ( MANUU, Fathima Nagar, Falaknuma), Secunderabad (Shantineketan High School, Old Ambedkarnagar.