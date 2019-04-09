As polls draw near, parties gear up to ‘please’ voters

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/ VIJAYAWADA: Even before the campaign for general elections drew to a close, parties have started ‘pleasing’ the voters through various means. The intense contest between major parties in the current elections has pushed up election expenditure. According to sources, leaders of political parties have begun distribution of money hoodwinking the police, who have taken up a series of measures, including checking of vehicles at every nook and corner, to check the flow of money.

With the police tightening its surveillance and enforcement during the last 48 hours of elections, the political parties have decided to start distributing allurements well ahead. Lower income group and BPL families were soft targets of parties to influence them with money and gifts during elections.

Now, some candidates found a novel way to distribute money. Even those residing in plush localities are falling prey to the enticement of money. The followers of a candidate are distributing money in multi-storied apartments in areas such as Seetammadhara in the city. They are completing their task in the garb of door-to-door campaign during the night.

They are reaching out to apartment dwellers with the help of some of the residents in the apartments. It is learnt that the followers of a candidate distributed Rs. 1,000 per vote along with a tabletop calendar. Political circles said generally after the conclusion of the campaign phase of elections the parties used to kickstart distribution of money. This time around it started almost couple of days ahead and for all likelihood there would be competition even in distribution of money, they said.

Some candidates are reportedly gearing up to distribute even electronic goods to voters. They have even made arrangements to make the distribution a smooth affair. Some even found a new channel to distribute money. They deployed micro finance lending agents to distribute money to voters, particularly belonging to lower income group. Meanwhile, police have stepped up the vigil and patrolling and there will be more checks in the next two days till polling day to check distribution of money.

Meanwhile, leaders of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) allegedly distributed money to the voters in 42, 43, 44 and 45 divisions, under Vijayawada Central constituency, on Monday evening.