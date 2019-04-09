Home States Telangana

BJP duping supporters: Asaduddin Owaisi on manifesto 

In the Kashmir issue, he pointed out how the BJP government failed to remove Articles 35A and 370 despite a majority in the Parliament and coalition with PDP government.

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing a public meeting under the Malakpet a few hours after the BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi laid into the saffron party’s 48-page manifesto. The two-time Hyderabad MP raised objections to the provisions related to women safety, removing Article 35A and 370, Sabarimala, Uniform Civil Code and so on. 

In the Kashmir issue, he pointed out how the BJP government failed to remove Articles 35A and 370 despite a majority in the Parliament and coalition with PDP government. “In Kashmir, Mehboob (Modi) was in coalition with Mehbooba but still could not remove the said articles. 

“You can’t remove Article 35A or 370 because these were enforced when the Maharaja of Kashmir signed the accession -- not merger -- with India. They are duping you (BJP supporters),” he said.“Call Bilkis Bano, call Najeeb’s mother -- that Najeeb who was beaten up by Sangh Parivar goons in Jawaharlal Nehru University before the night he disappeared.

Or Akhlaq’s mother, Pehlu Khan’s wife who are all in pain and Junaid’s mother who lost her son. And you say you will guarantee women security? Nahi, Wazir-e-Azam, mahila aur aapka dur dur tak talluk nai hai.” (Women’s issues and Modi are not even distantly related)On BJP’s promise of implementing Uniform Civil Code, Owaisi said, “Isn’t the rebate on income tax applicable on Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), applicable on me too? Give it to me, I am a Muslim. I have a undivided family too,” he said

