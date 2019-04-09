Home States Telangana

‘BJP even cheated Lord Ram, Congress still saying garibi hatao’

 Criticising both BJP and Congress for repeating old slogans, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that BJP even cheated Lord Rama.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao during a roadshow at Moosapet, in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising both BJP and Congress for repeating old slogans, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that BJP even cheated Lord Rama. Speaking at an election meeting with Resident Welfare Associations of LB Nagar, the TRS leader said: “When I was in school, the BJP mentioned in its manifesto about the construction of Ram Mandir. The BJP released its manifesto today, again promising to construct Ram Mandir.” 

“Congress, right from the time of Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, has been talking about garibi hatao (remove poverty). Both the parties are giving the same old slogans,” he said. “Their slogans will not be changed, as they had nothing to tell the people about what they did in their previous tenures.”

Rama Rao asked the voters to see the difference between the three main contenders - the Congress, the BJP and the TRS - and give their vote. After the LB Nagar meeting, the TRS leader also tweeted: “Congress party’s new campaign slogan is #AbHogaNYAY ?? Let’s all ask, “Itne Saal Kisne Kiya AnYaY”? You rule the country for over five decades and now say ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’!! Hypocrisy thy name is Congress ??” The TRS delivered the goods in the last five years, despite the apprehensions that the development of Hyderabad would take a back seat after the formation of the Telangana, he said.

Stating that the TRS won 75 per cent of the Assembly seats and polled close to 50 per cent votes in the last December Assembly elections, Rama Rao: “Do not think that I am saying this out of arrogance. But, it is true, the Lok Sabha results too will be on the lines of Assembly elections. The TRS improved its voting percentage in the last three months. We are confident of winning 16 Lok Sabha seats.”

Rama Rao called upon the resident welfare associations’ presidents not to think the polling day as a jolly day and come out of the homes to vote. While speaking about the developmental plans for Hyderabad, he said that the Hyderabad Metro Rail would be expanded to cover 200 km in the near future. The Metro would be extended from LB Nagar to Nagole from there to Hayatnagar. The Nagole line would be extended up to Falaknuma from there to Airport, he said. 

Rama Rao also assured that the government is planning to provide 24X7 drinking water supply in Hyderabad. The system of 24X7 drinking water supply is in force only in some developed countries. But, we are planning to introduce the same in the city, he said.

